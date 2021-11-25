Agriculture. The organic business in Germany is losing momentum

According to experts, the organic market is constantly growing, however this year in Germany it will not be as high as last year: this is what Tina Andres, president-designate of the Council of the Federation of the organic food industry communicated (BÖLW) Alemannic.

The reduction of meat consumption, plant alternatives and the regionality of food are playing an increasingly important role for consumers. BÖLW plans to present exact figures on the development of the national organic market in February 2022 in Nuremberg as part of Biofach, the world's largest organic food fair. Among other things, the focus will be on the question of how organic can make food production more climate-friendly. Organic farms have a significantly better climate balance than conventional ones, Andres said. Therefore, more effective incentives for real change in agriculture are needed in harsher climates.

According to data from BÖLW, the growth of organic farmland in Germany has slowed recently. In 2020 there was an increase of about 5% compared to the previous year, thus reaching about 10% of all agricultural land. The federal government's goal is instead to reach 20% of German agricultural land organically cultivated by 2030: a prospect at the state of things still very distant. Ice from Berlin talked about it today on Lebensmittelzeitung source.