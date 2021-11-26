It does not receive public funding
Impossible Foods raises another 500 million dollars

The meat substitute business continues to attract investors

Californian plant-based mock meat company Impossible Foods raised about $ 500 million in a round of funding, led by investor Mirae Asset Global Investments. The round also involved past investors such as Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, Ubs, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, Coatue and Open Philanthropy Project.The company has raised nearly $ 2 billion...

EFA News - European Food Agency
