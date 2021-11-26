Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Impossible Foods raises another 500 million dollars
The meat substitute business continues to attract investors
Californian plant-based mock meat company Impossible Foods raised about $ 500 million in a round of funding, led by investor Mirae Asset Global Investments. The round also involved past investors such as Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, Ubs, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, Coatue and Open Philanthropy Project.The company has raised nearly $ 2 billion...
