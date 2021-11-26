Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
BlueTriton Brands acquires Saratoga Spring Water
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed
Blue Triton Brands (formerly Nestlé Waters North America), has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Saratoga Spring Water Company, a spring water manufacturer and supplies its products to customers in the hospitality and retail channel in all the United States.Tony W. Lee, board member of BlueTriton, explained: "This transaction will allow us to expand our brand offering and access a high-end...
