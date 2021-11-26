Grana Padano: a more than positive 2021

In 2021 Grana Padano recovered its out-of-home sales and is confirmed as the most consumed PDO product in the world with a clear recovery also in the foreign market. The restart of the catering and away from home sector led, as expected, to a decrease in retail purchases (-1.4% in the first 9 months of 2021) in Italy and a recovery of + 9.1% in Horeca. However, from January to October 2021, consumption of Grana Padano recorded an overall + 1.4% thanks to + 5.8% in the first 8 months of exports. Germany recorded + 3.1%, equal to 26.5% of the total exported. Belgium is running, bringing the eight months to + 21.45% and reaching 4.4% of the total, as is Sweden which with + 18% in August brings the eight months to 26.5% and therefore to + 2.9% of the total exported.

The period January - August allows to draw up this ranking by volumes in the top ten positions: 1st Germany, 2nd France, 3rd USA, 4th Switzerland, 5th UK (the only one in the top ten which falls by 11%), 6 Spain, Belgium 7, Netherlands 8, Austria 9, Sweden 10. These, in summary, are the numbers that anticipate the 2021 performance of Grana Padano, commented on during the general assembly which today returned to take place in attendance at the Montichiari (Bs) fair.

On the agenda of the meeting three fundamental topics for the sector and the future of the Consortium: the 2022-2024 production plan, the new strategic marketing and communication plan and the changes to the production regulations. After an in-depth debate, the production plan was approved with 96% of the votes. As part of the new Marketing and communication plan, the Consortium has chosen to entrust the work to Kpmg, with the aim of boosting consumption, thanks to a repositioning of the product and a review of promotional investment methods.

2022 will also see the modification of the production specification filed in Brussels, which obtained 99.85% of votes, aimed at further enhancing the quality of the cheese and milk of the 4,000 stalls destined for Grana Padano. "All this to offer consumers a product that is increasingly genuine and adapted to today's tastes, while respecting the ancient traditions of a territory and its people", reads a press release. The assembly also ratified by acclamation the appointment as director of Paolo Brutti, president of the Latteria Sociale Mantova.