World olive day: the Coi celebrates it in Tbilisi

On the occasion, an international seminar was held on the trends of the world olive oil market

For the first time in the history of the Coi (International Olive Council), World Olive Day was not celebrated in its headquarters, but in the ceremonial palace of Georgia, in Tbilisi. On the occasion of the event, the Executive Secretariat, together with the presidency and the government of Georgia, held an international seminar on trends in the world olive oil market. The welcome speeches were given by Levan Davitashvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia; Natela Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia; George Svanidze, president of the IOC; Abdellatif Ghedira, executive director of the IOC; Janusz Wojciechowski, European Commissioner for Agriculture; Kaled Musa al Henefat, minister of agriculture of the Kingdom of Jordan; and Mahmoud Elyes Hamza, Minister of Agriculture, Water Research and Fisheries of Tunisia.

A wide range of topics was touched upon in detail during the technical seminar: Jaime Lillo, deputy executive director of the IOC, discussed the international olive oil market. Gabriel Vigil, who is in charge of the olive sector at the European Commission, presented the EU market and current trends, and Joseph R. Profaci, executive director of the North American Olive Oil Association, illustrated the US market. Juan Vilar, Co-Director of the Masters in Administration and Management of Olive Farms, spoke about the global profile of the olive oil consumer, and Santi Mas presented the Plant Forward Kitchen on behalf of Greg Drescher, vice-president of initiatives strategies and industry leadership at the Culinary Institute of America.

The closing speech on olive production in Georgia, on the current situation, challenges and prospects, was given by Zviad Bobokashvil, Head of the Fruit Crop Research Department of the Georgian Center for Scientific Research on Agriculture.

The Council celebrates World Olive Day, officially recognized by UNESCO in 2019, on November 26 (today, Ed) of each year. To promote this important event, the executive secretariat collaborates and supports delegations from member countries, representatives of the sector, local authorities, observers and members of the diplomatic corps of the signatory countries of the international agreement on olive oil and table olives signed in 2015.