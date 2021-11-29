KFC: "Italy is the European market with the greatest potential"

With the opening of the restaurant in Verona, Kfc - Kentucky Fried Chicken reaches the milestone of 50 restaurants in Italy, distributed in 13 regions from Friuli to Sicily. As a note explains, over 1000 jobs have been created by Kfc in Italy in recent years, with a female presence equal to 53%. And 10 million customers who, according to projections at the end of 2021, will appreciate this year the fried chicken prepared every day by hand in the kitchens of the chain's cooks, controlled by the American holding company Yum! Brands.

Corrado Cagnola, CEO of Kfc Italia is satisfied: "We have faced the last year and a half with energy, managing not only to keep all our restaurants open but to inaugurate new ones: today we have 40% more restaurants in the area than to 2019. Italy is the European market with the highest growth potential, people greatly appreciate our product and experience in KFC restaurants. The fiftieth restaurant in Italy is a milestone but above all the starting point to accelerate further development in the coming years. The goal in 2022 is over 20 new openings ", concludes Cagnola.