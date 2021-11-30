Bellavita Expo and Pizza and Pasta Show together in London in 2022

Following the acquisition of European Pizza and Pasta Show by Bellavita Expo Ltd, the eighth edition of Bellavita Expo London, the largest trade show dedicated to Mediterranean Food & Beverage in the United Kingdom, joins the leading European event dedicated to pizza, pasta and bakery, sharing the Olympia National Hall exhibition center, located in the West Kensington district of London, on 22 and 23 June 2022.

Organized with the support of commercial partners Vinitaly and Cibus, and in association with Papa - The Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association, the two events will complement each other to create the largest trade show dedicated to food, beverages and specialized equipment, going to create a unique opportunity for the restaurant and retail sectors of the UK and Europe as a whole. In addition to producers of pasta, pizza, flour, ovens, equipment for pizza, wine, condiments, cured meats, cheeses and food technologies, the fair will also expand its sectors to increase the presence of plant-based food and beverages and will launch License To Bake - Artisan Bakery and Food-Tech Show.

The presence of the Spanish Ibérica Expo pavilion is also confirmed, as well as the European Pizza Championship and the activities that will animate the stages of the academies through a program of cooking shows, wine tasting and debates with starred chefs, sommeliers and the main professionals in the sector.

“This is an important strategic acquisition", comments Aldo Mazzocco, CEO of Bellavita Expo, "which consolidates our leadership in the outdoor market. In agreement with the top management of Fiere di Parma and Veronafiere, and after having discussed at length with the stakeholders of the Foodservice sector in Europe, we have finalized an industrial plan for the relaunch of this important segment. Over the next three years, Epps aims to be the largest fair in Europe for the Foodservice sector".