Flos Olei: the best extra virgin olive oil 2021 comes from Campania

The curtain rises on Flos Olei 2022, the thirteenth edition of the guide dedicated to the world of quality extra virgin olive oil, edited by the international expert Marco Oreggia and the journalist Laura Marinelli. The volume, produced as usual in dual language (Italian-English and Italian-Chinese), selects and tells the story of the best 500 olive farms on the planet, from 55 different countries: the last added country is the Sultanate of Oman. While 763 extra virgin olive oils are reviewed in the guide, out of the 967 that have entered the competition. A real atlas of the olive tree that also includes 88 world maps, with the two queen nations of production, Italy and Spain, divided by regions.

A description of the autochthonous varieties, gastronomic oil-food combinations and a large amount of historical and cultural information make the guide a thematic handbook in general. The Hall of Fame, the world elite of extra virgin olive oil, which includes the companies awarded with the 100/100ths that have reached a stable milestone of excellence, is enriched with two new entries: a company from Lombardy and a Spanish one.

Out of the 20 The Best awards, 14 were awarded to Italian companies. To complete the picture two realities in Spain and one respectively in France, Croatia, Greece and Chile. In particular, the title of "Company of the Year" went to an Apulian company and that for the "best extra virgin olive oil year "to a bell. But the big news of 2022 is certainly the birth of The Green Farm award, awarded to the company capable of paying more attention to sustainable agriculture practices: in this case a Spanish one.



