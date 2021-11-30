Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
La Linea Verde presents the Fast Farm to Fork plan
The company invests 25 million euros in favor of agriculture 4.0 and sustainability
Linea Verde has planned an investment of 25 million euros for a new three-year plan (2021/2023) called “Fast Farm to Fork”. Dedicated to the group's factories, the project aims at a strong evolution in view of agriculture & industry 4.0 and sustainability of production processes, with the aim of increasing the quality of the finished product and efficiency at the supply chain level, consolidating the...
EFA News - European Food Agency