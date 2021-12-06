Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Autogrill refinances the debt
The transaction allows the group to extend the average duration of the debt at 31 December 2021 to 4.5 years
Autogrill completed the refinancing of the Group's overall financial debt through the closing of the previously announced financing transaction for a total maximum principal amount of one billion euros, based on the contract signed with a pool of banks on 28 October 2021, which the American subsidiary HMSHost Corporation joined on November 22, 2021.The refinancing of the debt also took place through...
