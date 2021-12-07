Roma Food Excel will start in 2022

There is great anticipation for Roma Food Excel, the Rome fair dedicated to the food and wine sector scheduled from 20 to 23 March 2022 at Fiera Roma. It is an event entirely dedicated to the food industry, designed to bring together the major players in the sector in a single solution and show the sector news.



An event - explain the organizers - in which the real protagonists will be the supply chains of: bakery, pastry, ice cream, wedding favors, pizzeria, beer, wine, catering, fresh pasta, bars, public businesses & hotels. The main target of the exhibition will be companies in the food sector, ready to meet international customers who will not only have the opportunity to develop relationships with the main players in the sector, but also the opportunity to preview new products and machinery for the world of food and wine.



Roma Food Excel will mainly be promoted throughout the national territory and in the Balkan countries; the program of the fair will be disseminated to foreign buyers, institutions and press. In addition to the exhibition part that will involve food industries, artisanal or semi-industrial producers, the fair will give great importance to the events: there will be a rich schedule of initiatives that will take place over the four days: show cooking, seminars, conferences and contests will take place both in common areas and in the exhibitors' stands.



"After eight years", declares Ezio Amendola, organizer of Roma Food Excel, "an event dedicated to the hospitality sector is back in Rome, born from the experience gained in over 30 years from the organization of the historic Pa.Bo.Gel . An event to be held in the new Fiera di Roma, a central location with respect to the entire Mediterranean basin, where buyers from all over Europe will converge".