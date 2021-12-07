Great return for Beer & Food Attraction

Eating Out is a recovering sector, the data speak of a + 10% consumption of alcoholic beverages in September, compared to 2020, while 54% of merchants claim to reach pre-pandemic turnover by 2021. Among the beers, the premiums (+ 7.3% on 2021) and superpremiums (+ 5.2% on 2021) are growing. And the market expectation for one of the key events in the sector is also growing: Beer & Food Attraction, which will be held at the Rimini Fair from 20 to 23 February 2022.

The fair, now in its 7th edition, this year sees the debut of Surgital, one of the leaders in the production of frozen fresh pasta, confirmations from Menù, Greci and Demetra with their food specialties intended for professional catering, to which in 2022 the entrance of Ali-Big at the fair. The world of sauces is also strong, with the return of Heinz, Develey and Top Single Service, combined with Pizzoli's chips. The new entry Fine Food Group, a company among the leaders in the distribution of ethnic, Mexican, American cuisine, and again Salomon, Lantmannen, GE, Valle Spluga to tell the world of hamburgers in all its forms.

More space at the Pizza Experience to find at the fair a complete range of pizza and pizza bases with Italmill of AB Mauri, Di Marco and Rinaldi Superforni with the Roman pinsa, and again Good In Food, Dr Schar, Mava Small Pizza, Nonno Nanni with the cheese line for pizza. News also for sweet and savory lovers with Waffle Italia. The beer sector, on the other hand, sees the strengthening of the collaboration with Assobirra, which, in addition to granting patronage to the event, will contribute with contents and sector data from the brewing sector. Among the exhibitors, however, confirmations, among others, from: Interbrau, Kuhbacher, Paulaner, Radeberger, Theresianer, Veltins, Krombacher, and again from: Birra Peroni, Ales & Co, Brewrise, Beer Gravity, Bitburger, Warsteiner, Carlsberg, Menabrea, Amarcord and Forst.

But the Beer & Food Attraction is an essential appointment also for energy drinks and soft drinks with Red Bull, Coca Cola and Pepsico, for the Lauretana, Lete, Acqua Minerale San Benedetto waters, and for the 360 ° beverage world with Conserve Italia, Ferrero, Sanpellegrino, Marzadro and Caffo. Partnerships with Fic - Italian Federation of Chefs and Cast Alimenti confirmed. The partnership with Italgrob and its International Horeca Meeting, located in the heart of the beverage section, has been renewed for another 3 editions. Among the new entries, the new area dedicated to artisanal micro distilleries is worth mentioning, the Ready to Go project, dedicated to new solutions for delivery and take away. While the program of events is also taking shape, thanks to collaborations with the Cerb (Research Center for the excellence of beer (University of Perugia), the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo (Cn), the universities of Parma and Udine , contributions from exponents of the Made in Italy Luppolo business network, Unionbirrai, Le Donne della Birra and the Consorzio Birra Italiana.