Cancer: wine equated with smoking

The Beating Cancer Commission (Beca) of the European Parliament, after a year of work, voted on a report dedicated to measures to combat cancer, launching a far-reaching Cancer Plan that includes prevention and treatment, measures concerning tobacco and nutrition, as well as other behaviors that affect health, with the aim of fighting the evil of the century through a total investment of 4 billion euros.

The text, partially amended thanks to various interventions, in particular by Italian MEPs, actually puts the wine under accusation, raising the protest of the producers. Indeed, it is stated that "there is no safe level of alcohol consumption when it comes to cancer prevention" and "encourages the EU Commission and Member States to promote actions to reduce and prevent harm caused by alcohol in the context of a modified European strategy on alcohol ". These include the request to introduce health warning labels, a ban on advertising, a ban on sponsorship of sporting events, an increase in taxation and a review of the promotion policy.

The CEEV, Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins, specified that “cancer is a multifactorial disease and cancer risk factors must be evaluated in the context of cultural, drinking, diet and lifestyle patterns. Scientific evidence indicates that drinking wine in moderation, with meals, as part of a Mediterranean-style diet, can contribute to a longer life expectancy and a lower incidence of major diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer. The "no safe level" hypothesis is based on a single study - Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) published by The Lancet in 2018 - that has been severely criticized by the scientific community for its analytical flaws. This is a study that does not consider lifestyle, does not present all the existing scientific evidence and, consequently, cannot be the only basis for drawing conclusions on alcohol consumption and cancer risk".

The report, after the vote, will be examined in the plenary session of Parliament in the first months of next year; subsequently the political orientation will be transferred to the European Commission which will establish a plan with various legislative initiatives starting from 2022.

