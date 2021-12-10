Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Investindustrial acquires three new companies in the wine sector
The group aims for leadership in the wine and beverage machinery market
Automation Machinery Holding Sàrl, a company indirectly held by Investindustrial VII LP, has completed three new acquisitions in Italy: Bertolaso, Ape Impianti and Permeare. The goal is to further consolidate its global leadership in the wine and beverage machinery market. After the acquisition of Della Toffola in November 2020, Investindustrial continued by acquiring, last June, Frilli, an Italian...
