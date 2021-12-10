From Dubai Macfrut launches a new way of doing fair

“Diversity is our strength”: this is the leitmotif of the new trade fair strategy. Macfrut, the only supply chain fair for fruit and vegetable professionals representing all the links in the sector from production to consumption, presents the 39th edition scheduled at the Rimini Expo Center from 4 to 6 May 2022. An edition that marks the turning point of a new way of doing fair no longer based only on large numbers, but on participation in an event that wants to be unique as it is increasingly specialized and experiential.

Three are the cornerstones of this Macfrut turning point. First of all, “more business”, with increasingly scheduled B2B meetings and targeted invitations to Italian and international buyers, planned in the days preceding the event. “More Knowledge”, thanks to a series of specialized events developed with great care, for each thematic area, by a team of experts. “Experience”, to dive into the world of fruit and vegetables in a new way, more attentive to values than to volumes, in search of trends and innovative contents.

Many are the novelties of the 39th edition presented this morning to the press at Expo Dubai in collaboration with the Emilia-Romagna Region. Macfrut will host the International Cherry Symposium. The event is made up of many appointments: two days of advanced training in the Bertinoro residential center (2 and 3 May); a world symposium on the key themes of the cherry tree in Macfrut (May 4); an event with the top players in the sector on market trends and guided visits to the main companies in the sector present in Macfrut (5 May); a tour of the main cherry producers to experience product innovations first hand (May 6).

The international focus is dedicated to the African continent with Africa Days. Among the scheduled events, the general states of fruit and vegetables which on the first day bring together the voices of experts, companies and institutions on key aspects for the development of the sector in the various African states. The second day will be dedicated to international cooperation with the presentation of Aics (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation) projects in Africa. Finally, focus on specific oaes to present companies and opportunities to both international importers and European exporting companies, which in Africa can find a rapidly developing hospitality market. Africa Days will be held in collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Aics, Ice-Agenzia, Unido and in partnership with Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo.

Another big news is Spice & Herbs Global Expo, the show dedicated to the world of spices, medicinal and aromatic herbs. Three proposals that make Spice & Herbs a sort of fair within the fair: an exhibition area with operators from all over the world; business meetings with international buyers; technical workshops with experts from all over the world. They collaborate with the Cannamela salon for the spice area, Fippo (Italian federation of medicinal plants producers) and Assoerbe for officinal herbs, Unaproa (national union of fruit and vegetable producers, citrus fruit and nuts) for aromatics.

The Tropical Fruit Congress is back, now in its third edition. Coordinated by Ncx Drahorad, the spotlight will be on avocado, the exotic fruit par excellence which in recent years has recorded steadily growing numbers with an expected worldwide increase of + 4.8% until 2025. The digital innovations in the open field are the protagonists of the dynamic area. It will be "Smart Agriculture" with its 4.0 revolution to be at the center of the 2022 edition, witnessed by the presence of leading companies who will present live the latest news in the field of precision agriculture: drones, sensors, artificial intelligence, robots and equipment specific technologies for agriculture. Again in the dynamic area, large space will be dedicated to another of the central themes on the future of agriculture: water saving. Water is considered by all to be a primary good as evidenced by Acquacampus which will present the most modern technologies applied to water resources in greenhouses and in the open field. It was built by the Cer (Emiliano Romagnolo Canal) together with the Anbi (National Association of Italian Reclamation).

Under the sign of confirmations Biosolutions International Event, the international exhibition dedicated to biostimulants. To meet consumer needs, fruit and vegetable production will have to make increasing use of natural products for defense, nutrition and biostimulation. Hence the centrality of the biosolutions present in an area dedicated to companies to which are added technical discussion tables for operators. The most significant innovations will be awarded in the Biosolutions Innovation Award. The area is coordinated by Agri2000. The partner region will be Emilia-Romagna, a territory that represents one of the most important and dynamic production areas in Italy, a leader in Europe for its excellence with its 44 DOP and IGP certified products.

The partnership between Macfrut and the Crédit Agricole Italia banking group, business partner of the reference fair in the fruit and vegetable sector, has been confirmed for the fourth year. Simultaneously with Macfrut (4-6 May) there will be the Poultry Forum, an international event dedicated to the poultry sector. The event promoted by Fieravicola, in collaboration with Assoavi and Unaitalia, hosts a day dedicated to the finished product (May 4th); a day of international scope in collaboration with the Eurasian Poultry Association (5 May); a session dedicated to scientific and technical aspects with experts from all over the world (May 6) in collaboration with WPSA, SIPA and ASIC.