Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Berlin Packaging continues its expansion in Europe
Acquisition of the French company Gerfran SAS announced
Berlin Packaging announced the acquisition of Gerfran Sas, a family business offering glass packaging solutions, especially for the wine and beverage market. Founded in 1984 and acquired by Lionel Fruh in 2008, Gerfran is a unique player in the French region of Aquitaine. Based in La Réole, the company specializes in the sale of bottles for wine, in particular the "Bordolese" bottle, and supplies...
EFA News - European Food Agency