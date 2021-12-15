It does not receive public funding
Berlin Packaging continues its expansion in Europe

Acquisition of the French company Gerfran SAS announced

Berlin Packaging announced the acquisition of Gerfran Sas, a family business offering glass packaging solutions, especially for the wine and beverage market. Founded in 1984 and acquired by Lionel Fruh in 2008, Gerfran is a unique player in the French region of Aquitaine. Based in La Réole, the company specializes in the sale of bottles for wine, in particular the "Bordolese" bottle, and supplies...

