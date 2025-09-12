Lamipak joins the Food and Beverage Carton Alliance

Fbca - The Food and Beverage Carton Alliance announces the entry of Lamipak as a full member of the organization that brings together manufacturers of beverage and food cartons and their carton suppliers.

Founded in 2007, Lamipak is a global company specializing in aseptic packaging solutions, with operations in China and Indonesia and customers in over 80 countries. With its entry, Lamipak will actively participate in the FBCA mission: promoting beverage and food cartons as safe, circular, and low-carbon solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Lamipak to our growing global platform," said Sebastian Bartels , CEO of FBCA. "Their experience and vision will help strengthen our role as an international reference and accelerate the path towards an increasingly sustainable packaging future. Their addition is a concrete sign of the growing trend towards paper-based packaging and our shared commitment to resilient and innovative food systems throughout the supply chain."

“Joining the Food and Beverage Carton Alliance reflects Lamipak's ongoing commitment to shaping the future of sustainable packaging through global collaboration and innovation,” said Anton Hui , Country Managing Director of Lamipak Indonesia. “Being part of a global organization like the FBCA means we can apply our energies, share our expertise, and keep our focus on long-term goals, contributing to the development of concrete solutions that make food systems safer, more efficient, and more sustainable for future generations.”

With this new addition, Fbca continues its expansion and confirms its role as an international platform uniting beverage and food carton manufacturers and their carton suppliers, with the aim of driving systemic change in packaging sustainability. Lamipak thus joins Billerud, Elopak, SIG Group, Stora Enso, and Tetra Pak, already members of the Alliance.