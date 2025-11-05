It does not receive public funding
Crealis: Jean Pascal Appointed Chief Commercial Officer

With this appointment, the company aims to strengthen its global presence

Crealis, a manufacturer of closure solutions for wines and spirits, announces the creation of the position of Chief Commercial Officer, entrusted to Jean-Pascal Rey . The new Commercial Director will join the Group's Executive Committee and report directly to Enrico Bracesco , the Group's CEO. With over 30 years of experience in B2B and B2B2C omnichannel commerce, Jean Pascal Rey has developed and...

