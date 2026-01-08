Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Kitchen Hoods: Franke Goes Shopping in Scandinavia
Acquisition of 100% of Norway's Røros Metall shares, strengthening a 20-year partnership.
The Swiss Franke Group, headquartered in Aarburg, is expanding its presence in the Nordic region and strengthening its expertise in centralized ventilation with the acquisition of Røros Metall, a premium Norwegian manufacturer of RørosHetta range hoods and ventilation systems. The transaction involves the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Røros Metall AS. Financial details were not disclosed. Rø...
lml - 56541
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency