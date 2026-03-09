Dils enters France

Dils, a leading international real estate group with operations in Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, is entering the French market with the acquisition of EOL (Entrepôt On Line), a leading player in industrial real estate and logistics with over 25 years of experience, strengthened by a high-performance retail hub and a solid positioning.

Founded in 2000, EOL boasts an average of one million square meters of logistics transactions and over 300 completed deals annually. The company employs a team of 70 professionals in 10 offices located in the heart of France's major cities. In 2025, EOL exceeded €15 million in revenue.

The entry into France is part of Dils' broader European expansion strategy, already present in the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, and demonstrates the effectiveness of its consolidated business model, developed in the Italian market and successfully exported internationally.

Dils has launched a major investment plan in the country, aimed at accelerating growth and bringing innovation to the logistics segment and gradually expanding operations to other asset classes, including offices, hospitality, and residential, through a strategy aimed at attracting the market's top professionals and talent. The goal is to create an integrated services platform, headquartered in Paris, that over the next five years will employ approximately 250 professionals and generate annual revenues of approximately €60 million.

The strategic partnership with Dils represents a new growth lever that will allow EOL to develop, innovate, and strengthen its capabilities, while continuing to strive for operational excellence. EOL's management, organization, and teams will remain unchanged, as will the high quality of the services offered by the company, both in terms of team availability and customer relationships.

According to the Dils Research Team, the French real estate investment market will grow 10% in 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching a total volume of approximately €19.4 billion. Offices represent the leading asset class in terms of invested volumes, with nearly €7 billion, supported by a particularly lively fourth quarter. The logistics and living sectors follow, each with volumes of approximately €4 billion.

In particular, the take-up of space in logistics stood at around 3.2 million square meters. Regionally, in 2025, the Île-de-France region attracted the most investments, followed by Hauts-de-France (Lille) and Centre-Val de Loire (Orléans), dynamic regions thanks primarily to the growth of e-commerce and the industrial sector.

In the office sector, the Paris – Île-de-France market confirms its position as the leading hub in continental Europe, with a take-up of approximately 1.6 million sq m during 2025, demonstrating the solid demand for office space in the area.

With EOL, Dils continues its expansion into the European market, which began in 2023 with the partnership with the Dutch commercial real estate services company Van Gool Elburg (read EFA News ), and continued in 2024 in Portugal with Castelhana and in 2025 in Spain with Lucas Fox, both leading companies in the residential sector in their respective countries.

In 2025, the Group, which today boasts a team of approximately 700 professionals, continued its solid growth path, exceeding €100 million in consolidated revenues and confirming the resilience of a diversified business model across all key geographies. These results further strengthen the Group's strategic positioning and provide an ideal foundation for accelerating synergies across countries, strengthening market leadership, and supporting development in additional markets, with a pipeline that includes Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

"With this transaction," explains Giuseppe Amitrano , Founder and Group CEO of Dils, "we are taking a further step in our internationalization journey, strengthening a European network built in just a few years on industrial and strategic foundations. This confirms the validity of a business model that has allowed us, in just four years, to create a consolidated international platform. We have also exceeded €100 million in revenue, one year ahead of the Plan target announced for 2021, a result that supports the growth process we intend to continue to consolidate Dils' position as a leading European real estate operator."

Laurent Sabatucci , CEO of EOL, added: "Today we are joining the Dils Group, which is expanding across Europe in a structured manner across a broad range of expertise, a strategy aligned with our ambition to support clients across Europe. EOL and Dils share the same values: team spirit, close relationships with clients, and the desire to offer customized solutions based on in-depth market knowledge. This opens a new phase of growth and innovation for EOL's employees and partners, and we thank Dils for their trust."