Amcor expands its plant in Italy

Amcor, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of responsible packaging solutions, has invested in a new production facility at its Amcor Flexibles site in Lugo di Vicenza (VI). The recently expanded facility is dedicated to the production of recyclable, high-barrier films for a wide range of packaging formats.

The new facility enables the large-scale production of high-barrier films for sealing films and pouches for a wide range of applications in the food, beverage, pet food, and healthcare industries, including the AmLite HeatFlex solution, an innovative material designed for high-temperature sterilizable applications.

This cutting-edge technology enhances recyclability without compromising excellent barrier properties, helping customers achieve their sustainability goals and comply with evolving regulations. Spanning nearly 7,000 square meters, the expansion of Amcor's Lugo facility covers every stage of the high-barrier film production process. It includes a sophisticated quality control laboratory and a new automated, high-density warehouse with temperature-controlled chambers for curing the material, ensuring consistent finished product quality.

Acknowledging the crucial role of the site's employees and the project team, Elena Peron , General Manager of the plant, stated regarding the new investment: "This investment is the result of Amcor's commitment to the development of recyclable, reusable, and compostable packaging. The new department, combined with the Amcor team's high level of technical expertise, will support our customers in the transition to recyclable packaging and contribute to making the packaging industry increasingly circular."

The growing need for high-performance, recyclable packaging is supported by the new European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which requires companies to use recyclable packaging by 2030. Amcor has led the way in this effort, offering its customers recyclable solutions that support their compliance with the PPWR and meet growing consumer demand for more sustainable solutions.



Amcor is a global leader in the development and manufacture of responsible packaging solutions for consumer goods and retail, across a wide range of materials for the food, health, beauty, and wellness industries. With a mission to elevate brands, improve quality of life, and protect the future, Amcor employs over 75,000 people and generates approximately $23 billion in annual revenue from more than 400 locations in over 40 countries.