Heinz launches Dipper, the new packaging for those who "get dirty"

Nearly all french fry lovers agree that ketchup and fries are a perfect match. However, enthusiasts have long struggled to enjoy their favorite pairing on the go—until now. So Heinz, the world's leading condiment brand, has officially announced an innovative solution: the Heinz Dipper, a one-of-a-kind french fry container with a built-in ketchup compartment, designed for dipping fries on the go.



The new packaging, which marks the brand's most widespread global activation to date, debuts globally in eleven different countries, including six cities in the United States and ten other countries including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Thailand, China and Kuwait.



Fans, the official statement emphasizes, "can visit participating stores to receive fries served in the new Heinz Dipper container, while supplies last." The new packaging, according to the multinational, "represents a testbed for distribution expansion and long-term growth in the brand's 'Out of Home' channel."



Present in eleven markets worldwide, the launch marks a "milestone in the brand's growing global presence." Born from a "universal truth" shared by lovers of fries and ketchup, the patent-pending Heinz Dipper marks a bold leap forward in creative innovation. Meanwhile, as the Pittsburgh company notes, Heinz Dipper has debuted in 20 restaurants and participating sports stadiums in eleven countries worldwide.



"Whether it's balancing sauce packets on the dashboard of a car or squeezing ketchup directly onto individual fries," the statement emphasizes, "fans have always struggled to enjoy their favorite combination away from the table. In fact, 70% of ketchup and fries lovers have spilled ketchup while dipping on the go, and 80% say they've considered giving up condiments altogether due to the lack of suitable sauce packaging." The Heinz Dipper, the company says, "addresses these challenges head-on" with a simple, intuitive, and convenient design that makes dipping fries effortless, anywhere, anytime.



"After highlighting the striking similarity between potato chip packaging and our iconic Heinz Keystone globally," said Nina Patel , Vice President, Global Heinz Brand, Kraft Heinz Company, "we wanted to take another bold step: redesigning the traditional potato chip packaging to make it even more relevant for our Heinz lovers around the world. As more and more consumption occasions take place away from home, at the drive-thru or on-the-go, the Heinz Dipper represents a fun and relevant way to innovate, meet fans where they are and strengthen our role in their everyday lives."





