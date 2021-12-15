The numbers for Sana Slow Wine Fair are growing

Four days of debates, reflections, meetings with operators in the sector and masterclasses, over 600 producers who have already confirmed their presence in the exhibition pavilions, for a total of 12 countries represented. With these numbers, Sana Slow Wine Fair, which will be held in Bologna from 26 February to 1 March 2022, presents itself. The international event dedicated to wine, organized by BolognaFiere, with the artistic direction of Slow Food, the collaboration of Excellence companies and the participation FederBio, will host a thousand delegates of the Slow Wine Coalition and has already been renamed the Mother Earth of wine.



The participating Italian companies have already exceeded 480 and are an expression of all the regions of our country, from north to south. In first and second position are Piedmont and Tuscany, with almost 100 and 90 companies respectively, followed by Veneto (51), Emilia-Romagna (39), Lombardy (32) and Sicily (24). Twenty-four, however, those from Friuli Venezia Giulia, two more from Campania. Already certain to participate in about 130 foreign companies from Armenia, Austria, France, Germany, Holland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Slovenia, Spain, United States and South Africa, including five wineries that process spirits. The numbers are updated as of December 13 but are constantly evolving.

On February 26th and 27th, the BolognaFiere congress center will host the Slow Wine Coalition meeting: two days of conferences, meetings and debates on central themes for the future of wine, from truly sustainable agricultural practices to the task that each farm has in the protection of the landscape and in the safeguarding of natural resources and biodiversity, passing through the social and cultural role of the winemaker, the engine of economic growth for the territory. Sunday 27 February will be the day dedicated to consumers: wine enthusiasts can taste the thousands of labels on display, talk directly with the producers and participate in masterclasses during which, led by producers and experts, they will be able to deepen the philosophies of production that are behind these great wines. Those between 27 February and 1 March are the days dedicated to professionals in the sector: the ideal time for restaurateurs, winemakers, importers, distributors, cooks and sommeliers to meet, get to know, discuss and make deals with a selection of the best international wineries.