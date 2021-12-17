Winescape makes its debut at Hospitality - Il Salone dell'Accoglienza

For the 2022 edition, Hospitality - Il Salone dell'Accoglienza, the Italian fair among the leaders in the hospitality and catering sector, expands its exhibition offer with Winescape, the new thematic area entirely dedicated to wine and wine tourism. The naming, which recalls the terms "Escape" and "Landscape", summarizes the spirit of the project: telling the wine, history and culture of a territory as a lifestyle, an opportunity to escape and explore a new dimension . With over 500 square meters, this new initiative will find space next to the two special areas Rpm-Riva Pianeta Mixology and Solobirra, respectively dedicated to mixed drinking and craft breweries. In addition to the exhibition reserved for wine resorts, Winescape will host a wine shop for tastings and tastings and an arena for training activities. The 46th Hospitality will be held in attendance from 31 January to 3 February 2022 in Riva del Garda.

"With Winescape we aim to create new connections between the protagonists of the wine sector and the Horeca professionals visiting Hospitality, creating networking opportunities to enhance and capitalize on the potential of the wine tourism economy", comments Alessandra Albarelli , director general of Riva del Garda Fierecongressi. "The response coming from companies in the sector is very encouraging. To date we have already selected some Italian and international realities that, with their offer, combine wine production and hospitality, including accommodation immersed in the vineyards and services related to wine tourism".

“Winescape aims to be a laboratory of ideas and tools both for operators in the sector and for those who want to transform and expand the current business model. For this reason, within the area there will be numerous training moments, debates and presentations with experts to address issues related to tourism and sustainability, the importance of enhancing the territories as well as masterclasses and tastings to discover new trends between passion for wine and outdoor tourism”, adds Giovanna Voltolini, Hospitality Exhibition Manager. During the days of the event, events, debates, presentations as well as tastings led by professional sommeliers. The exhibition path of over 40,000 square meters of Hospitality is completed by the 4 thematic areas, Contract & Wellness, Beverage, Food & Equipment and Renovation & Tech.