Poultry Forum is born, a new international event in the poultry sector

The first edition of Fieravicola Poultry Forum & B2B, the new international trade fair dedicated to the poultry sector, was presented a few days at Expo Dubai. The presentation saw the participation of the president of Fieravicola Renzo Piraccini, the director of Unaitalia Lara Sanfrancesco, and the director of Assoavi Stefano Gagliardi.

The Poultry Forum will take place simultaneously with Macfrut (4-6 May 2022) at the Rimini Expo Center (see EFA News article), and is promoted by Fieravicola in collaboration with Assoavi and Unaitalia. It will host a first day dedicated to the enhancement of the finished product, a second day dedicated to international issues and a session dedicated to technical-scientific aspects with experts from all over the world in collaboration with WPSA (World's Poultry Science Association), SIPA (Italian Society of Pathology Aviaria) and ASIC (Italian Scientific Association of Rabbit Breeding).

The appointment, which will alternate with Fieravicola, will take place every two years and will take place in odd years, aims to maintain continuous contact with the poultry sector as commented by Renzo Piraccini: "The Macfrut-Fieravicola combination has confirmed the validity of the proposal, with great synergies between the two sectors and the creation of a large hub in the world of Agrifood".

Lara Sanfrancesco illustrated the specificities of the days dedicated to internationalization and science: "the second day will have a strongly international focus in collaboration with the Eurasian Aviculture Association and there is the desire to extend the invitation to other world realities of poultry farming. The last day will instead be dedicated to scientific study, with meetings and technical events that help to adequately address the hottest issues".

“The first edition of Fieravicola in Rimini was a great success and we don't want to drop such an important result - began Stefano Gagliardi speaking at the presentation in Dubai. - For this reason, the three days of the Poultry Forum scheduled for May 2022 will allow us to continue to explore the issues of our sector, maintaining relations with institutions and with scientific research. In particular, we want to monitor the issue of consumption, also in consideration of the changes that this persistent pandemic is causing in many sectors, including ours".