Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Guala obtains the "Iscc Plus" certification
It certifies the characteristics of sustainability and traceability of the closures produced in the Spinetta Marengo plant
Guala Closures, a company engaged in the production of special closures for spirits and wines, has obtained the “International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (Iscc) Plus” certification which will allow the use of certified sustainable materials for the production of the closures produced in the Spinetta Marengo plant. The recognition, issued by Bureau Veritas, a company engaged in inspection, com...
EFA News - European Food Agency