Guala obtains the "Iscc Plus" certification

It certifies the characteristics of sustainability and traceability of the closures produced in the Spinetta Marengo plant

Guala Closures, a company engaged in the production of special closures for spirits and wines, has obtained the “International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (Iscc) Plus” certification which will allow the use of certified sustainable materials for the production of the closures produced in the Spinetta Marengo plant. The recognition, issued by Bureau Veritas, a company engaged in inspection, com...

