Eurochocolate 2022: Umbriafiere confirmed as location

After the announced return in spring, from 24 to 27 March 2022 in the historic center of Perugia, both the traditional autumn edition of Eurochocolate, scheduled from 14 to 23 October, and the location at the Umbriafiere exhibition center in Bastia Umbra are officially confirmed. (Perugia). "The decision", declares Eugenio Guarducci, president of Eurochocolate, "has been appropriately shared in recent weeks with the local institutions: the Umbria Region, the Municipalities of Perugia and Bastia Umbra and Sviluppoumbria, or rather all those subjects who have courageously contributed to together with us, last October, the new and surprising indoor format. A format that has been able not only to reaffirm the great and widespread impact in terms of tourism and promotions on the territory, but also to know how to renew an offer already much appreciated by the public, exhibitors, sponsors and the media".

The 28th edition of Eurochocolate will however also see confirmed the choice of organizing a reference to the central event in the historic center of Perugia dedicated to local productions. "We can only take advantage of this opportunity to joyfully announce the claim of the autumn edition of Eurochocolate: 'Happy in a Second'. The absolute protagonist, not only of the image of the communication campaign but also of the new line of products signed 'Constructors di Dolcezze', will in fact be a very nice chocolate with a very curious name and above all with a very curious shape: the 'Saltimbocca alla Perugina'", he added.

Thanks to the lines drawn by the designer Matteo Ragni, it will be possible to play with the new chocolate trying to make it jump into the mouth in a second by simply pressing it with the index finger. Hence the use of the name "Saltimbocca", traditionally associated with a very popular second course, which in the universe of Eurochocolate is transformed into an original dessert. During the event, the first national championship of "Saltimbocca alla Perugina" will be organized with lots of chocolate prizes up for grabs.