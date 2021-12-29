Metro Italia: turnover down to 1.3 billion (-6%)
The group expects to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022
The second year of the pandemic and the restrictive measures adopted by the government negatively impacted the accounts of Metro Italia which in the fiscal year 2020/2021 recorded a decrease in its turnover which amounted to 1.3 billion euros, equal to - 6% compared to 2019/2020.
The company reports that it has reported a positive trend starting from the third quarter (April-June) and a strong recovery in sales in the fourth (July-September), which partially offset the contraction in the first and second quarters, strongly impacted by sanitary emergency.
The company explains that - thanks to new initiatives in support of the Horeca sector and the guarantee of choice between the Cash and Carry and Fsd distribution channels - also in the fiscal year 2020/21 it increased the Food Horeca market share to 5.5% (+ 0.4% p compared to 2019/20). Metro Italia's goal for fiscal year 2021/22 is to return to pre-pandemic turnover levels.
EFA News - European Food Agency