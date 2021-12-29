Metro Italia: turnover down to 1.3 billion (-6%)

The second year of the pandemic and the restrictive measures adopted by the government negatively impacted the accounts of Metro Italia which in the fiscal year 2020/2021 recorded a decrease in its turnover which amounted to 1.3 billion euros, equal to - 6% compared to 2019/2020.

The company reports that it has reported a positive trend starting from the third quarter (April-June) and a strong recovery in sales in the fourth (July-September), which partially offset the contraction in the first and second quarters, strongly impacted by sanitary emergency.

The company explains that - thanks to new initiatives in support of the Horeca sector and the guarantee of choice between the Cash and Carry and Fsd distribution channels - also in the fiscal year 2020/21 it increased the Food Horeca market share to 5.5% (+ 0.4% p compared to 2019/20). Metro Italia's goal for fiscal year 2021/22 is to return to pre-pandemic turnover levels.