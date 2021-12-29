It is a historical record for balsamic vinegar of Modena

The Consortium's vigilance and reprisal action is increasingly effective.



The pandemic has not put the brakes on balsamic vinegar of Modena. The data presented in recent days to the shareholders' meeting of the Protection Consortium and relating to the year just ended, speak of an increase in production of 11% by volume, thus leading it to exceed the threshold of 100 million certified liters. Mariangela Grosoli, president of the Consortium for the protection of balsamic vinegar of Modena, commented: "that such a record is set in the midst of this global situation characterized by unprecedented levels of uncertainty and complexity, emphasizes even more its material value and symbolic".

“When we realized that the traditional methods of carrying out the protection and surveillance work were no longer adequate to the changes underway obviously accelerated by the pandemic", explains Federico Desimoni , director of the protection consortium, "we decided to change the paradigm. After an initial phase of study, we were able to create and activate new tools that allow us to expand our surveillance and repression of fraud to the whole world without particular costs and with incredibly fast deadlines. In this way we have transformed the crisis into a great opportunity ”.

In the last months of the year alone, almost 8,700 advertisements relating to balsamic vinegar of Modena Igp were analyzed on 43 different platforms. These offers, published by 2,967 sellers, generated a total of 169,251 sales estimated at the time of data processing for a total turnover of € 3,331,900.63. Within these, 236 offers emerged considered illegitimate as they violated the Consortium's rights referring to different 6 platforms and attributable to 81 sellers. The interventions were immediate and after a few days from the survey they obtained a 100% positive result as in 234 cases the advertisement was completely removed, in the remaining 2 the necessary corrections were made to remove the fraudulent information. At national level, the monitoring involved 8,800 digital points of sale referring to over 77 large-scale distribution chains operating in Italy and detected 179 advertisements referring to wording, labels or irregular products.