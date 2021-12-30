EFA News wishes a Happy New Year to everybody
The agency will reopen next Monday, on January 3, 2022
EFA News informs its subscribers, reporters and social media fans that it will be closed tomorrow on December 31, 2021 for the end/beginning of the year holidays.
The publication will resume regularly on Monday, January 3, 2022.
The management and editorial staff wish a good end and a better start of the year in total safety.
red - 22754
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency