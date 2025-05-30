EFA News wishes a Happy Italian Republic Day to everyone
The agency reopens regularly next Tuesday on June 3
EFA News informs its subscribers, reporters and social media fans that it will be closed next Monday on June 2 to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the Italian Republic.
The agency will resume publishing articles on Tuesday 3rd.
The broadcast will resume immediately in the case of particular events.
The management and editorial staff wish a happy Republic Day also to the all Italians abroad.
