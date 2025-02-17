You’re as calm as a cucumber

From being as calm as a cucumber to sociable as rice: 7 gastronomic compliments from the world to say "you are special" In many cultures, food takes on a strong symbolic value for its ability to evoke memories, emotions and bonds. For this reason, it is often used as a metaphor to express admiration and appreciation: symbol of nourishment, conviviality and tradition, food makes compliments even more evocative and incisive.



On the occasion of the World Compliment Day which is celebrated on 1 March, HelloFresh, the home recipe box service, and Babbel, the app that promotes mutual understanding through languages, have selected some of the most curious gastronomic expressions, From different cultures and used to compliment someone, also identifying some practical tips to amaze loved ones and express gratitude through the kitchen.

7 culinary metaphors as compliments

To be as cool as a cucumber: literally translated with the expression "be fresh as a cucumber". This English analogy is used to compliment those who can keep calm and convey tranquility even in stressful or difficult situations. My little chou. French idiom used to express tenderness and appreciation towards a loved one and that finds correspondence in the Italian translation "my treasure". Although the word "chou" can be translated as "cabbage", in this case its meaning refers to a traditional French dessert, the "chou à la crème", better known as bignè, a soft pastry filled with cream. Bir kahvenin kırk yıl hatırı vardır. It is a Turkish saying that means "a coffee is remembered for forty years" and emphasizes the importance of valuing small altruistic gestures. Someone with salt in the soup. This German phrase, which translates as "being the salt in someone’s soup", is used to describe an indispensable person, thanks to his genuine and empathetic character. In fact, salt was once also known as "white gold" for its economic value and its ability to preserve food. Mi media naranja. Literally translated as "my half orange", the Spanish expression originated in ancient Greece. The concept appears in Plato’s "The Symposium", where Aristophanes tells a myth about love: originally, human beings were spherical and perfect (similar to oranges, according to the Spanish interpretation), but they were later divided in half by the will of the gods; Since then, everyone is destined to seek their missing part. From this idea springs the image "of the half orange", corresponding in Italian to "half of the apple". Good as bread. An Italian way of saying to compliment a good, honest and simple person. The expression has ancient origins and is rooted in popular tradition: bread, in fact, has always been a fundamental food in the daily diet, as well as being a symbol of sustenance and hospitality. Arroz de fiesta. This curious Portuguese term, which can be translated as "festive rice", is a compliment used to describe a sociable person who easily gets along with everyone. This expression is thought to have its roots in the traditional Portuguese dish "arroz doce", a dessert similar to the Italian risotto, which in the past was considered particularly valuable".

3 ideas for expressing gratitude with food

As Alessa Pomerantz, HelloFresh’s Recipe Development Manager, says, compliments are not limited to verbal communication, but can also be expressed through original culinary creations and gastronomic specialties that can easily be replicated in the kitchen. Three examples are given: