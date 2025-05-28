Parmigiano Reggiano: Metsola in the territories of the PDO

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola , visited the dairy 4 today Madonne dell'Emilia, in Lesignana (MO), one of the 291 dairies operating in the area of origin of Parmigiano Reggiano Dop. The president of the dairy, Andrea Nascimbeni, and the president of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, Nicola Bertinelli, welcomed her. During the meeting, the crucial role of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the international scenarios linked to the risk of a global context of restrictive measures on free trade taking hold were discussed. In particular, the focus of attention was the date of July 9th when Trump's duties on the EU will come into force.

The visit took place in the heart of the Parmigiano Reggiano production chain, in one of the factories that represent a symbol of rebirth after the 2012 earthquake in Emilia that hit the area hard, destroying warehouses and production facilities and causing the fall of over 600,000 wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano in total. A tragedy that, although it did not cause any victims, dealt a very hard blow to the local economy and the productive identity of the territory.

" I was deeply impressed by the ability to react and the determination that animates the 4 Madonne dairy. This spirit of rebirth, capable of transforming difficulties into new opportunities, is emblematic of Italian small and medium-sized businesses, a fundamental pillar of the European economy. Europe has been at Italy's side to rebuild this reality in 2012, and will continue to be so. This is European solidarity: not just words, but concrete support, when it is really needed" said Roberta Metsola .

"It is a great honor for us to welcome President Metsola to the heart of our supply chain", added Nicola Bertinelli . "Today, as in 2012, we are called to face challenges that put at risk not only our product, but an entire system made up of families, traditions, communities. There is a culture of work that has been passed down for generations and that makes Parmigiano Reggiano not only a beloved PDO, but a true love brand, a symbol of authenticity and trust in the world. In addition to counterfeiting, we must deal with duties and agricultural and food policies that require a clear and coherent vision from Europe".

The issues addressed have a direct impact on the economic and social sustainability of a supply chain that in 2024 generated a consumer value of over 3.2 billion euros, employing over 50,000 people and generating income for the entire territory of origin.

At the end of the visit, Bertinelli presented the Metsola president with the Coltellino d'oro, a representation of high Italian goldsmithing made in gold of the iconic almond-shaped knife used to open the form and flake the cheese.