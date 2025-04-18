EFA News wishes a Happy Easter to everyone
The agency will reopen next Tuesday 22nd
EFA News informs its reporters, subscribers and fans on social media that it will be closed on the occasion of the Easter weekend, on April 21 (Easter Monday and also birthday of Rome).
The agency will therefore reopen on Tuesday 22nd with the normal publication of articles.
The diffusion will resume immediately in the case of particular events.
The management and editorial staff wish a happy Easter and Easter Monday to everybody.
red/f - 49897
