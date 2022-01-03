Ieg postpones Sigep and Vicenzaoro January due to Covid

Sigep - The Dolce World Expo and Vicenzaoro January - The Jewelery Boutique Show, the Ieg - Italian Exhibition Group events, both scheduled for next January, have been postponed to March 12-16 and March 17-21, 2022 respectively. In the light of current pandemic indicators, in fact, considered impossible a significant visitation both from Italy and from abroad, including Europe.

In particular, the requests received in this sense from all the associations of Sigep have enabled Ieg to acknowledge that the evolution of the pandemic did not allow the event to be maintained in the third decade of January. Hence the decision to move to the best possible date, that of March. Move to March also for Vicenzaoro January in consultation and agreement with the market, trade associations, companies and operators.