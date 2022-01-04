Mondelez completes the acquisition of Chipita

The US multinational Mondelez, owner of brands such as Oreo, Ritz Crackers, Milka and Toblerone, has completed the acquisition of Chipita, a Greek company specializing in the croissant and baked snacks sector. The operation, worth about 2 billion dollars, was announced in May 2021 (see EFA News article dated 5/26/2021).

Mondelez will utilize the capabilities of Chipita's Central and Eastern European distribution network to improve its distribution in the region, as well as leverage the acquired company's expertise in sourcing and manufacturing, it explains in a note.