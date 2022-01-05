Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Culligan International and Waterlogic form a new company
They will develop new filtration, purification and water treatment solutions
Culligan International and Waterlogic Group Holdings have signed an agreement to form a combined company that will provide water solutions and services. The American company produces a complete line of equipment, systems, accessories and chemicals for all water treatments. On the other hand, founded in 1992, Waterlogic was one of the first companies to introduce Pou ("point-of-use") water supply systems...
