It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn

MarcabyBolognaFiere postponed for the pandemic

The exhibition will be held on 12-13 April

Due to the escalation of the pandemic, BolognaFiere announces the move of the 18th edition of MarcabyBolognaFiere: the event has been rescheduled to 12 and 13 April 2022, with a postponement of three months. 

MarcabyBolognaFiere, organized by BolognaFiere, in collaboration with ADM, the Modern Distribution Association, is the reference exhibition platform for the protagonists of retailer brands, food and non-food private labels.

red - 22836

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar