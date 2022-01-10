MarcabyBolognaFiere postponed for the pandemic

Due to the escalation of the pandemic, BolognaFiere announces the move of the 18th edition of MarcabyBolognaFiere: the event has been rescheduled to 12 and 13 April 2022, with a postponement of three months.

MarcabyBolognaFiere, organized by BolognaFiere, in collaboration with ADM, the Modern Distribution Association, is the reference exhibition platform for the protagonists of retailer brands, food and non-food private labels.