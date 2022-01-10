Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Unigrains supports the development of Arfitec
New funding for expansion projects in France and abroad
Arfitec, a company specializing in technologies for the diffusion of liquids through misting systems for supermarkets and for the agri-food industry, has issued convertible bonds underwritten by Unigrains, an investor specializing in the agri-food sector. These resources will contribute to the development of new expansion projects both in France and abroad.<br id="isPasted"> Founded in Grasse (France)...
EFA News - European Food Agency