Hyle Capital Partners enters the capital of Contri Spumanti

The private equity fund Finance For Food One, managed by Hyle Capital Partners Sgr and specialized in investments in made in Italy companies active in the agri-food and related services sector, has invested in Contri Spumanti Spa.

The Contri family will continue to hold the majority of the Veronese group led by Paolo Contri. Founded in 1959 by Luciano Contri, the company has a product portfolio that ranges from sparkling to still wines and which embraces numerous grape varieties from Puglia, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Sicily, Sardinia and Abruzzo. Realizing today more than two thirds of its turnover abroad, with particular focus on EU countries, Russia and Asia. Over the last ten years Contri Spumanti has grown at double-digit rates, today exceeding the threshold of 100 million in turnover, with an Ebitda of 10 million.

Currently the winery is controlled by the Contri family and participated by Aliante Partners (which will come out at the same time as Hyle enters), by the agricultural cooperative Agrintesa and by the Cantine di Carpi and Sorbara and of S. Croce, which entered the capital of Contri last May, as well as by other minority shareholders.

The company operates on two factories in Cazzano di Tramigna in the province of Verona and in Campogalliano in the province of Modena, which boast all the most important certifications. The new plant under construction in Cazzano di Tramigna will further expand the company's production capacity and has been conceived and designed in the name of sustainability with a photovoltaic system capable of satisfying almost the entire energy demand of the company and use. of new technologies for the reuse of carbon dioxide emissions deriving from production processes.

“We are happy to be able to support Paolo Contri in an important development project in a market in which we were strongly motivated to invest and which represents one of the main pillars of Made in Italy”, commented Matteo Chieregato, managing partner of Hyle.

Paolo Contri, CEO of Contri Spumanti added: “The choice of Hyle as a travel companion was born from the sharing of common values that must guide the development of the company in a rapidly expanding and constantly changing market”.