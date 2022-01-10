Fra Diavolo: Gesa and Mir Capital take over the majority

The Gesa Group of the Ferrieri family, already owner of the Cioccolatitaliani, Bun Burgers and Pizzeria Italiana Espressa brands, has announced the acquisition of the majority of the Fra Diavolo chain of pizzerias, a group that was born in 2018 from an idea of Mauro D'Errico and Gianluca Lotta taking over the brand, already present in Liguria for 5 years.

Together with Gesa he invested in the Mir Capital operation, the Italian-Russian investment fund that has accompanied the group since 2019. The economic terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Fra Diavolo now has 8 stores and the brand has returned to the "50 Top Pizza" ranking, which sees it ranking among the best 20 artisan pizzerias in the world.

"The opening of the capital will double the number of points of sale already in 2022 and pave the way for a growth structure and an international development of the format", declared the two founders.

After the acquisition of Bun Burgers, a new generation hamburger chain, which took place in July 2021, Gesa continues the growth and diversification strategy that makes finance, structure and know-how available to individual brands, while leaving them totally independent in their vision. entrepreneurial and strategic.

“We took an extraordinary opportunity. We believe that Fra Diavolo for product quality, management skills and process engineering is among the best projects on the market in the pizza segment. Gesa and Mir will provide structure and financial resources but the operational management of the subsidiary will remain in the hands of the two founders who up to have done an excellent job”, declares Giovanni Ferrieri, president of the Gesa Group.