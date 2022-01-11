France: plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables banned

The most delicate products such as mushrooms, strawberries and raspberries are exempted, for which there will be time until 2026

In France, from 1 January 2022, about thirty fresh fruit and vegetables can no longer be sold in plastic packaging. Distributors say they are ready, horticulturists and producers a little less. Therefore, according to the new measure on the shelves of large-scale distribution, these products will have to be sold loose or in alternative containers (cardboard or paper), and this should make it possible to eliminate about 1 billion unnecessary packaging per year as estimated by the Paris government.

A period of 6 months always starting from January will allow to dispose of existing stocks. The authorities have also set exemptions for, for example, more delicate products such as mushrooms, red fruits, apricots, medlar and new potatoes, which may still be marketed in plastic containers until 2026.

It is currently estimated that 37% of the fruit and vegetables marketed in French supermarkets is sold packaged, and that half of this packaging is in plastic. Anyone who violates the new rule will have to pay a fine of up to 15,000 euros.