La Doria: green light from EU antitrust for the acquisition by Investindustrial

The competition dg of the European Commission has approved the acquisition of sole control of La Doria by Amalfi Invest Opportunities, a company based in Luxembourg and which belongs to the Investindustrial of the financier Andrea Bonomi (see EFA News article of 28/10 / 2021).

The Italian company is listed on Euronext STAR Milan and is a leader in the production of tomato derivatives, ready-made sauces, fruit drinks and preserved legumes. The Commission, a note reads, concluded that "the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns, given the limited overlap between the companies' activities and the moderate combined market positions resulting from the proposed transaction".

The Ferraioli family will retain a minority stake in the Salerno-based company, but the company is destined to be delisted from the Milan Stock Exchange.