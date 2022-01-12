Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Rijk Zwaan and Fri-El together for new green greenhouses
Sustainability, innovation and technology at the heart of the partnership
Rijk Zwaan, a Dutch multinational engaged in the research and marketing of vegetable seeds for professionals in the sector, renews its partnership with Fri-El Green House on the occasion of the inauguration of the new H2Orto green tomato greenhouses recently held in Ostellato (Fe). Present at the event for the Dutch company Andrea Luca Launeck - Managing Director RZ Italia, Marco Mantovani - Chain...
EFA News - European Food Agency