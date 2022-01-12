Coati acquires a stake in San Paolo sausage factory

Coati, a Valpolicella cured meats company led by the family of the same name, has acquired a minority stake in the share capital of the San Paolo of Traversetolo sausage factory, in province of Parma, specializing in the production of Prosciutto di Parma PDO, Salame Felino PGI and cured meats in trays. The project arises from the joint desire to tackle the challenges of the markets together, with an even wider range of products and a joint development strategy.

"Salumificio San Paolo boasts an excellent production of cured meats complementary to ours, with an experience of over 40 years and a strong specialization in pre-sliced meats - comments Massimo Zaccari , Coati Commercial Director - It is therefore the ideal company for a successful partnership, which allows both of us to pursue new development and consolidation projects, in a historical moment which, despite the difficulties due to the ongoing health emergency, has seen our commitment and results constantly increase".

"We are pleased to be able to add a new piece to our history - confirms Sara Bertacca , owner of Salumificio San Paolo - and to strengthen our growth projects with a partner like Coati, guided like us by a continuous focus on improvement and innovation".

For four generations, the Fratelli Coati cured meat factory has specialized in the production of high quality cured meats, in particular cooked hams, pancetta, speck, salami and other references of high gastronomy. Today the company has over 150 employees and 2 factories, producing over 50,000 hams per week. It closed last year with a turnover of 100 million euros.

The San Paolo artisan cured meat factory, awarded and certified for the excellence of its productions, is a modern and certified company that has been able to reconcile tradition and secrets of processing. In 1974 he started the production of Prosciutto di Parma PDO which for more than 20 years he has also added the production of Salame Felino PGI. Furthermore, the Bertacca family, a reference point for more than 20 years for sliced meats in trays, has recently equipped the company with a new high quality slicing department.