Sheep/goat farming in the EU: Romania in the top 5

In 2021, Romania exported more than 20% of its livestock for a total value of more than 225 million euros, according to data provided by the National Statistical Institute. Despite being among the top 5 sheep and goat farmers in the EU, the country is not at the top for meat production. The main export market for Romanian animals has been Jordan, with over 1,000,000 animals about half of which consisted of sheep and goats. Other important markets were Saudi Arabia, Greece, Italy and Bulgaria. At the end of 2020 it was ranked second in the EU for the share of sheep out of the EU total with a percentage of 16.8% after Spain with a share of around 25%.

According to the president of the Romalimenta federation, the reasons for this difference between local meat production and the quantity exported are precisely the habits of consumers. The animals are sold alive, which is considered an advantage as the market is not regulated. Most of the cattle are transferred from ports such as Brăila, Constanţa and Tulcea from where they are transported by sea, mainly to Muslim countries. These states that consume mainly sheep and goats also make up the majority of shareholders present in Romanian companies, according to data provided to the financial newspaper Ziarul Financiar. Ice from Bucharest talked about it.