Deliveroo travels more and more electrically

To accompany and support the transition to electric for home delivery of food, Deliveroo is today launching a new partnership with Nilox, one of the best known and most appreciated brands in the electric mobility sector (Esprinet group). The partnership provides the riders who collaborate with Deliveroo with promotions and discounts on the purchase of e-bikes and accessories. In particular, riders will be able to benefit from 25% on the purchase of e-bikes and 30% for the J4 Plus model e-bike, accessories and products for vehicle maintenance (excluding scooters whose use is prohibited for delivery).

The agreement will allow the fleet of riders who collaborate with Deliveroo to become increasingly sustainable. Currently, the leading online food delivery platform has calculated that in 2021 the use of electric vehicles - electric bicycles and motorcycles - by riders has increased by 210% compared to 2020. Overall, 14% of the entire fleet of riders choose to deliver using e-bikes or electric motorcycles.

This trend is even more visible in some cities where the platform is active: with almost 40% of riders choosing to deliver using electric vehicles, Bolzano leads the special Deliveroo e-city ranking. In second place Turin (26.8%) and in third Pavia (24.8%). Followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively, by Bologna and Monza paired at 19.9% and 19.7%.