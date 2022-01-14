Italian Exhibition Group brings Sigep to the world

Italian Exhibition Group and Koelnmesse have signed a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership that projects the Sigep of Rimini, the international event of the IEG flagship of Made in Italy for the artisan ice cream, pastry and bakery, chocolate and coffee supply chains, on the worldwide locations of Anuga, and towards new potentially profitable markets for both Sigep and Anuga, the largest food fair in the world organized by the Cologne Fair.

According to the memorandum of understanding, Ieg and Koelnmesse - explains a note - "join forces to strategically explore the joint organization of new editions of Sigep, The Dolce World Expo, where Koelnmesse already organizes its network of Anuga events - platform global leader in food, ranging from cheeses to frozen foods, from hot drinks to fine food and fresh food - and possibly exploring new markets, where neither player is present".



"In an international framework of progressive 'continentalization' of fairs - declares Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group - we are signing a new strategic agreement for one of our flagship events: Sigep. After Green Technologies and Wellness, therefore, we are projecting on a global scale, the Italian ambassador of sweet foodservice in the world with the flywheel effect of a leading event for food such as Anuga. next years".