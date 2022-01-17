Unicredit finances Ibg (PepsiCo and Neri bottler)

UniCredit has signed a 7 million euro bond loan issued by Ibg Spa, a company active in the food and beverage sector that produces and distributes Pepsi brand products and all Neri beverages, a historic Italian brand marketed in Italy and abroad.

The minibond, issued thanks to the support of Nativa as Sustainability Advisor, has a variable rate and a duration of 7 years, and is aimed at supporting the investments envisaged by the 2021-2025 Industrial Plan, based on production and technological efficiency strategies.and IT to pursue business development also from a sustainable perspective.

Among the ESG objectives is the improvement of primary packaging, increasing the percentage of recycled plastic in bottles produced and marketed by Ibg by up to 30% over the next three years and, in the social sphere, obtaining ISO 45001 certification. as part of its governance, Ibg has set itself objectives linked to the evolution of the company into a Benefit Company.

IBG will also be awarded a bonus (reduction of the coupon rate) by UniCredit for achieving the set sustainability objectives: the transaction is in fact part of the "Bond Food Mezzogiorno", the first minibond issuance program launched by UniCredit for agri-food companies in the south.

"With this operation - explains Annalisa Areni, Manager for the South of UniCredit Italy - we concretely support the growth and development plans of a company in the South that has distinguished itself over the years for its capacity for innovation and has always been attentive to protecting the environment. focusing on eco-sustainable production".

“For our company - adds Rosario Caputo, CEO of Ibg - the qualification of a benefit company represents a priority target for being a model of sustainable economic development. A choice that reflects the efforts we intend to make in supporting the principles of the 2030 Agenda, taking on the responsibility of promoting an ever greater awareness of social responsibility among our stakeholders".

Ibg, with a turnover of 110 million, has its commercial headquarters in Caserta and its production site in the Buccino plant, in the province of Salerno, with more than 120 employees and where it produces and markets Pepsi, Gatorade, The Lipton and Looza drinks and all Neri brand products (owned brands), such as Chinotto, Aranciosa, Limoncedro, and Gassosa. Since 2017, the Company has also been active in the Food segment with the marketing, throughout Southern Italy, of Lay's snacks which are among the best-selling in the world.