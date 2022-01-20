At Macfrut 2022 the renewed Biosolutions International exhibition

Exhibition area, technical discussion tables, recognition of the most significant innovations. These are the ingredients of the renewed proposal of Biosolutions International Event, the international exhibition dedicated to biosolutions, at Macfrut at the Rimini Expo Center from 4 to 6 May 2022. The main players in the universe of defense and nutrition of plants with natural methods, from leading international companies, to agricultural entrepreneurs up to technicians in a sector increasingly at the center of the agricultural agenda. In fact, to meet the needs of the consumer, fruit and vegetable production will increasingly have to make an increasing use of products for defense, nutrition and biostimulation of natural origin. Hence the centrality of biosolutions with a dedicated show in the three days of Macfrut.

"The success of the previous editions has pushed us in the direction of continuing along the path traced", explains Camillo Gardini, manager of the Agri 2000 Biosolution project. "The world consumer is asking for ever more sustainable and quality fruit and vegetables and ever more attentive agriculture to environment and territory. Biosolutions International Event is the right opportunity to meet the main operators in the sector and evaluate together the innovations that will allow the defense and nutrition of our crops in the coming years".

As mentioned, the hall consists of three parts. The first is a high visibility Biosolutions area located in the South Hall, in front of the main entrance to the fair. In this context, the main producers of biostimulants present products and novelties to visitors to the supply chains. Another central element are the technical tables reserved for exhibitors. These are meetings with field technicians who are experts in the main horticultural crops that use biosolutions and seeds. Each table hosts a group of speakers representing over 70% of the surfaces, capable of documenting the main emerging problems: defense, nutrition, market, climate change and seeds. These are the crops at the center of the meetings: table tomatoes, pepper and aubergines, cucumber and courgette, melon and watermelon, lettuce and salads. The third part is represented by the Biosolutions International Award, a recognition assigned to all the biosolutions present at the fair with strong innovative characteristics.